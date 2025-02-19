A four-vehicle crash was caused by a driver travelling the wrong way on the A1.

The A1 was shut from South Witham to Colsterworth just after 8pm last night (Tuesday, February 18) due to the incident.

A red Land Rover Discovery was driving northbound in the southbound carriageway of the road, resulting in four vehicles crashing.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography

Eyewitness Mike Tulakepa said he “slammed the brakes” when he saw the car driving towards him.

Posting on the Grantham Journal Facebook page, he added: “I was overtaking when I saw the car coming. From far, it looked like it was coming from the northbound side of the A1.

“I slammed the brakes and moved into the left lane. Luckily it was clear to the left as I had no time to look over.

“Had I had reacted a second later, I would have collided with this vehicle.”

Lincolnshire Police says no one was injured in the crash and the road reopened at 10.30pm.

It is understood that no arrests have been made as result of the crash.