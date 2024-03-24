A cleaning business is expanding its services into town.

After setting up in Newark nine years ago, Peachy Clean is now offering its cleaning services in Grantham.

“I think we can bring a cleaning service that people have been looking for,” said owner Alyce Bradbury.

Peachy Clean won Employer of the Year at the Newark Advertiser Business Awards in 2022. Pictured is Alyce Bradbury and her husband Jonny, who is also director of the company.

Alongside home and office cleaning, the award-winning company also offers services to holiday rentals and an oven cleaning service.

Alyce added: “I grew up in Caythorpe, so my hometown was Grantham until I moved to Newark when I was 18, so this feels a bit of a homecoming for me.

“I am really excited to see how the Grantham people are going to react.”

Initially, Alyce ran the business on her own and she never had any intentions of the team growing.

However, after demand for its services grew, Peachy Clean also grew and eventually became a team of 14.

“We are doing very well,” added Alyce.

Unfortunately like many businesses during Covid, Peachy Clean was hit hard and it lost many of its regular office customers as they closed down.

However it started to direct the services towards holiday rentals and this has become a “strong arm” of the business.

Alyce added: “We did also have an office but it shut during Covid.

“We are not going to have an office in Grantham, we are just expanding our services into the area.”

Looking to the future, Alyce hopes it will become a well-established name in Grantham and continue to thrive.

She also hopes to continue its expansion into other Lincolnshire areas.