A man hopes to form a community group with the aim to improve a recreation ground.

Christopher Turner believes more needs to be done for the upkeep of the Campbell Close Recreation Ground, in Grantham, as it is the only green space available for Barrowby Gate residents.

“This is a really well used space. It’s the only green space where kids can play football,” said Christopher.

Christopher Turner on the Campbell Close recreation ground.

He claims South Kesteven District Council have not done enough to help improve the area, stating “it’s taking five years to get one bin”.

Therefore, Christopher hopes he can form a community organisation that overlooks the recreation ground, with the ability to obtain funding and work with SKDC.

He said: “I want to get the community to come together to form this organisation.

Christopher Turner hopes to create a group to oversee the Campbell Close recreation ground.

“It’s so important because we need to see usable space be used. The space is used by young people as well as older people.

“It’s a place where you come together, whatever stage in life. It’s a place that everybody can enjoy and come together to talk.”

The grounds are also the only walkway people can use to get into Grantham town centre, after Barrowby Road rail bridge pedestrian access was closed five years ago.

During the winter it also suffers drainage problems, leaving it unsuitable to walk across.

“I’m so frustrated at the look of these grounds,” added Christopher.

A district council spokesperson said the council is “always happy to work with local communities” and it is developing a play area strategy that will “provide a guide to how we manage play area improvements in the future and allocate appropriate funding”.

After a group is formed, the next steps would be for Christopher and members to create a constitution for the organisation.

Anyone who would like to join the group can contact Christopher via the Friends of Campbell Close Recreation Ground Facebook page or by email at christopherjturner@yahoo.co.uk.

Do you think more needs to be done to improve this recreation ground? Let us know in the comments.