It’s been a very productive seven months for the Grantham Independent Councillors, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we have learned a lot, says Councillor Tim Harrison, a member of South Kesteven District Council.

Our #granthamtogether drive has taken off better than we hoped and the response from Granthamians has spurred us on. February will hopefully see the launch of the Grantham Together website which we would like to make the one stop place for everything to do with the town, so please watch out for the launch.

We have endeavoured to make ourselves approachable and responsive and judging by the comments we receive that has been the case. We all understand that we are your representatives and as such we need to hear your ideas about propelling the town forward.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

The positivity that I know I have felt from everyone, particularly in the run up to Christmas, was infectious. We want to continue that into 2024. As was the case last year my surgeries will continue on the last Tuesday of every month at 6-8pm at the Angel & Royal. So please come along and meet me to discuss issues or ideas.

Within the Grantham Independents we are trying to foster a cross party cooperation in town that will take us away from the childish theatre that has been exhibited previously. As far as I am aware this sort of cross unity has not been attempted before but just about every current charter trustee has one interest in common. YOU. I believe that National Politics has no place in local government and the work that current Charter Trustees and then the future town Council do, will be imperative.

Devolution is something I think will be detrimental for the town and the district, which is why Town Councillors will become massively important for Grantham as in my opinion we will lose the District Council before too long. I am very disappointed that apart from a skewed, hardly pushed questionnaire, SKDC constituents will have no say, the survey is merely a box ticking exercise and this will be pushed through by County Council regardless. Generally it is only the Tories that wish for devolution but even some of those within SKDC do not and were recently expelled from the party.

With this in mind we ask anyone who would count themselves as truly independent with an aspiration to stand for Town Council to contact us as we look to protect the interests of Grantham in what will become a Greater Lincolnshire Authority. Happy New Year all, onwards and upwards.