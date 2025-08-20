A kind-hearted schoolgirl is set to get her baking mitts on to raise money for our health service.

Isla Armitage, nine, is planning to host a charity cake stall at Caythorpe Sports and Social Club’s family fun day on Sunday (August 24), raising money for the NHS charity NHS Charities Together.

Isla’s mum, Rachel, said that her daughter had recently developed a fondness for baking, spending most weekend wanting to bake goodies including whoopie pies, cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and a Swiss roll.

Isla Armitage, 9 baking at home in Ancaster. Photo: Rachel Armitage

She decided she wanted to put her new-found passion to good use and raise some money for charity.

“Isla has such a good heart, she’s always thinking of others and only a couple of years ago, she cut her hair for the Little Princess Trust,” Rachel said. “And she’s now growing her hair to be able to do it again.

“But she said that she wanted to hold a charity cake stall to help poorly people, so we decided that the cake stall will be in aid of NHS Charities Together.”

The national charity caring for the NHS aims to ease pressure on the NHS, and improve healthcare experiences for patients and staff, by raising money and making grants to local and specialist NHS charities, as well as bringing decision makers, partners and NHS charities together to help tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the NHS.

Isla said: “I want to help the NHS to help people in hospital, and help people to feel better. I’m really excited to make lots of cakes to raise money and help people.”

Caythorpe and Freiston Sports and Social Club has kindly allowed Isla, assisted by Rachel, to run her cake stall at the family day free of charge, and will be offering a variety of cakes and other sweet treats including Isla’s speciality whoopie pies, marbled chocolate muffins (made by her brother Rory, seven), cookies, triple chocolate brownies, cupcakes, cake pops, and more.

Those wishing to make a donation to Isla’s appeal can do so via the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/isla-armitage-9

Donations of cakes for the sale would also be gratefully accepted.

Rachel added: “Isla has blown me away, her kindness and desire to help others are so inspiring for a girl of her age and I’m so proud of her.”

The family fun day will take place from midday until 5pm, with inflatables, a barbecue, and a bar available during the day.