A mum of three who lost her hair to alopecia has channelled her passion for art into launching a scarf business to empower others.

Yemi Edwards, 48, of Great Ponton, near Grantham, was diagnosed with the condition 16 years ago while working as a freelance photographer - a career she has pursued for about 25 years.

Her work included photographing major fashion events such as London Fashion Week as well as running body-confidence shoots.

Yemi Edwards, of Great Ponton, near Grantham, has launched a scarf business Ola Olu Collections. Pictures: Submitted

In 2020, after an illness and an operation prompted her to step away from the industry, she began exploring new creative outlets – a journey that ultimately led her to designing scarves.

Ola Olu Collections, which launched online last week, is what Yemi has described as an ‘art-driven, emotionally empowering brand’.

She hopes the scarves will help to uplift and empower people from all walks of life, especially those navigating medical or emotional challenges, including hair loss.

She combined her passion for the arts with her personal journey of hair loss

“This collection comes straight from my own journey,” said Yemi.

“For 16 years, I wore the same scarf because finding one that felt right — in size, feel and style — was impossible.

“Some people want to wear wigs, which is fine, but some don’t and some can’t.

Yemi hopes to empower others who might also be experiencing hair loss

“Back then, what was available felt more like a necessity than a choice.

“The quality wasn’t great – it felt like doll hair. That’s why I started wearing scarves; I felt like I wasn’t drawing attention to myself.

“But even wearing a scarf, I didn’t feel like myself. The material wasn’t breathable and it was too thick, so it was very hot in the summer.

The scarves have been hand-designed by Yemi using watercolour and ink, and then printed onto fabric

“I spent my time trying to figure out how to cover my head so I didn’t look ‘bad’ rather than just being me.

“So I combined my personal story with my passion for the arts to create pieces that feel beautiful, meaningful and powerful to wear.”

The scarves have been hand-designed by Yemi using watercolour and ink, and then printed onto fabric.

The Rooted Rings Scarf pays tribute to her late grandmother

The ‘Scarves That Tell a Story’ collection features six different designs, each representing a personal story.

One pays tribute to her late grandmother, while another reflects her move from Nottinghamshire to Lincolnshire more than a year ago.

“It’s scary, but I’m excited,” added Yemi. “I want to make a difference in people’s lives.

The Petal Promise scarf

The Carry-on Couture scarf

“Wearing a scarf has given me so much confidence and power.

“I’m looking forward to someone coming up to me and saying they’ve been searching for something like this, because scarves like these are exactly what I needed 16 years ago.”

Although Yemi’s shop is currently online, she will also be doing pop-up markets around the Stamford area.

Yemi’s shop is currently online, but she will also be doing pop-up markets around the Stamford area

There are also plans for her scarves to be displayed at the Blonde Beet in Stamford towards the end of the month or the beginning of October.

Updates on the exact dates will be published on her website and social media.

Meanwhile, on November 14, she will at the Art Centre for the Women in Business Market.