A veteran with a fear of needles plucked up the courage aged 67 to get not one but two tattoos to symbolise the time he spent in the Armed Forces.

Bruce Wells, who lives in Grantham, spent more than 20 years of his life in the Army and he is “immensely proud” of the time he served.

To honour his time spent in two regiments, the 2nd Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment and the 36 Engineer Regiment of the Royal Engineers, he decided to get a permanent reminder.

When Bruce's tattoos are put next to each other, they form his complete army number.

On his time in the Army, he said: “I have served my country and I am a veteran.

“It is a brilliant experience of being in the forces and knowing even when you come out of there, you are looked after.

“[Those who you serve with] we might not know each other, but we are always brothers and sisters in the Army.

“We are brothers and sisters that have served together.”

Bruce has always had a fear of needles, so the idea of getting a tattoo had never crossed his mind.

In a bid to help him face his phobia, his daughter offered to pay for him to get one, so he decided he would go with a friend who was getting one to see what it would be like.

This tattoo represents his time in the 36 Engineer Regiment of the Royal Engineers.

Bruce said: “I’m absolutely scared of needles and for all of that time I have been put off having a tattoo.

“When a friend of mine was going to have one, they persuaded me to go with them to have a look.”

After visiting a tattoo parlour, he showed the artist his regimental badges and they added their own spin to them.

As a result, Bruce now has two tattoos on each of the inside of his forearms showcasing each regiment he was in.

Titled 'Once a Poacher, always a Poacher', represents Bruce's time in the 2nd Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment.

He added: “I didn’t mind it and I never felt one bit of pain.

“I was a tattoo virgin, but I wish I had them done 30 years ago.”

What makes Bruce’s tattoo even more special is when he puts his tattoos next to each other, it forms his Army number.

Bruce added: “When I get my arms out some people recognise them and we talk about the army.

“I like it because people now know I was in the Army.

“The Army has been 20 years of my life and I am so glad I got this done.

“Tattoos show this is me and this is who I am. It is an extension of who you are.”

