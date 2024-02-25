‘Grave misgivings’ have been aired by a councillor about a project to improve a town centre as he fears its being rushed through.

Grantham’s town centre is set to benefit from a multi-million regeneration project funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The Market Place will see improvements, including an open event space with Yorkstone setts, raising the road level, installing seating, adding new planting, and improving traffic signals to encourage pedestrian activity.

A Google Maps view of Market Place, in Grantham.

Simultaneously, Station Approach works will improve the Station Road/A607 junction, supporting LNER's efforts for better pedestrian access.

The council has until March to spend the money.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Ashley Baxter (Ind) updated councillors at a finance and economic scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday (February 20) on the plans.

Grantham Independents leader Councillor Tim Harrison.

Contracts are set to be signed in March and work will start in May with an autumn completion date, he explained.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind – Grantham St Wulframs) admitted he has ‘grave misgivings’ about the project.

“It is being rushed through,” Coun Harrison said.

“Everyone would rather spend the money than give it back.”

He fears that ‘half a job’ is being done and urges the council to ‘go away and come up with a better plan’.

“I can’t see the benefit,” he said.

“I would rather give the Government back the money, and come back with more money to do it properly.”

Coun Harrison added: “Every time Grantham gets the short end of the stick.

“We get promised rainbows but we get mud.”

