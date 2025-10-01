One of the most iconic steam locomotives still operating today is due to pull into Grantham later.

The Sir Nigel Gresley has been pulled into the railway sidings at Newark Northgate station, and is set to depart at 10.45am.

It will be taking the East Coast Mainline down to London, and will pass through Grantham at roughly 10.55am.

The Sir Nigel Gresley steam locomotive was pulled into the siding at Newark Northgate Station this morning.

The locomotive is heading to Alton for the Watercress Line Autumn Steam Gala, which is being held from this Friday to Sunday.

It was built at the Doncaster Works of the London & North Eastern Railway, and entered service in 1937

It was the 100th locomotive built to the designs of the LNER's Chief Mechanical Engineer, Sir Nigel Gresley.

Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive. Photo by Amanda Wasilewski

Train enthusiast and Great Western Railways worker Nick Downing was one of those who turned up to see Sir Nigel Gresley in Newark.

“It’s wonderful,” he said. “They don’t make them like they used to.

“They have a bit of soul and they’re alive arent they?

“It’s British Engineering at it’s greatest — the design, the colour, everything about it, and it’s just stunning.”

Train enthusiast and railways worker Nick Downing came out to see The Sir Nigel Gresley steam locomotive at Newark Northgate Station this morning.

The locomotive was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a brief spell at Grantham during World War II, and was briefly renumbered as No. 7 before becoming No. 60007 when the LNER was merged into British Railways.

Sir Nigel Gresley's appearance in Newark today is part of the NYMR's Railway 200 celebrations — a year-long, multi-faceted event for 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

