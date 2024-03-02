A legendary locomotive will be travelling through the area today.

The Sir Nigel Gresley is due to travel through Grantham just after 11am as it makes its way from London to York.

This locomotive holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways, achieved when it reached 112mph on May 23, 1959.

The Sir Nigel Gresley will be travelling through the area today. Image: Wikipedia.

The train was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the Great Northern/London and North Eastern Railway.

Built in Doncaster, it entered service in 1937 and is known for its stunning blue livery.

It is one of the most iconic and instantly recognisable trains in the world.

The Sir Nigel Gresley departed London Kings Cross at 7.57am and will arrive in York just after 1pm.

You will be able to see the Sir Nigel Gresley going through the following stations:

Grantham at 11.07am

Claypole at 11.17am

Newark Northgate at 11.25am

Carlton on Trent at around 11.31am

People are advised to keep an eye on train websites such as Real Time Trains as there is a possibility that the schedule could change.