Five men convicted of offences in connection with an illegal waste site have had confiscation orders made against them totalling £74,751.16.

The Environment Agency led a Proceeds of Crime Award hearing against the people behind a site in Long Bennington, which ‘blighted’ the lives of residents.

The Long Bennington waste site after a fire on September 28, 2021. Photo: Environment Agency

Bosses say they wanted to claw back the ‘ill gotten gains’ from those responsible and have hailed to outcome of a hearing that went before Nottingham Crown Court on Friday September 12.

Waste broker and dealer Robert Malone was fined £1,165.00 and received a confiscation order of £45,948.

Daniel Lippitt, an operator who deposited waste at the site, received a confiscation order of £10,000.

A lorry depositing waste at the Long Bennington site. Photo: Environment Agency

Luke Woodward and Sonial Surpal, lorry drivers who deposited waste at the site, received confiscation orders of £1,111.61 and £16,511.55 respectively.

Site operative Nathan Jones received a confiscation order of £1,180.

The Long Bennington waste site after a fire on September 28, 2021. Photo: Environment Agency

Peter Stark, Environment Agency Enforcement Team Leader, said: “Waste crime blights communities, and it’s only right that those who seek to profit from it should have their ill-gotten gains confiscated.

“This is a cautionary tale for anyone tempted to try to operate outside the law.

“We have doggedly pursued all the offenders who contributed to the illegal waste site at Long Bennington, and we are satisfied with the outcome of today’s hearing.”

The Long Bennington waste site on May 7, 2020. Photo: Environment Agency

Twelve people were found guilty in 2024 of waste crime charges relating to a site at Fen Lane, Long Bennington, where lorry-loads of shredded waste were regularly burnt on land close to people’s homes.

Seven defendants received custodial sentences and four received suspended sentences, while at Friday’s hearing the remaining defendant was also fined.

In addition, last month transport company Fletcher Plant Limited were sentenced after they were found guilty after failing in their duty of care to establish that the site they delivered waste to was operating legally.

The Long Bennington waste site on May 7, 2020. Photo: Environment Agency

As the company received a confiscation order of £37,587.13, the overall Proceeds of Crime total secured by the Environment Agency now stands at £112,338.29 – with the EA saying there is more to come from key players in the case.

The Environment Agency will now bring a Proceeds of Crime Award hearing against the main offenders, family of three Paul, Judith and Joshua Canner, who ran the illegal waste site. This hearing will also include landowners Marc Greenfield and James Baggaley, who have been ordered to remove the remaining waste from the site.

Mr Stark added: “Anyone who suspects that a company is involved in illegal waste activity can call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Proceeds of Crime Award money received by the Environment Agency from this case and others will be used to fund the efforts to tackle other ‘waste criminals’.