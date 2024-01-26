An XL bully was reported to be abandoned in a park.

A video shared on social media showed the banned breed of dog tied up to a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in Grantham, yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, spotted the dog while she was walking her dog in the park and said the dog was “huge” and it was “disgraceful” that it had been abandoned.

American bully Tricolor XL. Stock image

A spokesperson for the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park said: “Regular dog walkers and some of the park volunteers were very concerned for the dog.

“It wasn’t acting aggressively, just barking for attention as people passed.

“[It] had been tied up for a long time, so we were concerned for its welfare.

“Both the police and SKDC [South Kesteven District Council] dog warden were contacted separately by numerous concerned citizens.”

It was claimed the dog was taken before the SKDC dog warden arrived.