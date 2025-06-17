A town bookshop will welcome two authors during upcoming Independent Bookshop Week and summer events.

On Wednesday, June 18, award-winning illustrator and writer Natalia Shaloshvili will create a book-inspired window painting at The Reading Room in Grantham.

Visitors can watch the painting unfold and celebrate independent publishing at the George Centre business.

Illustrator Natalia Shaloshvili will create live art at The Reading Room this June. Photo: Supplied

Shaloshvili is recognised for her whimsical illustration style, which has charmed readers of all ages across the UK and beyond.

The event is part of Independent Bookshop Week 2025, a national campaign running from June 14 to 21 that highlights the importance of community bookshops.

Next month, on Thursday, July 10, the bookshop will also host Rob Cowen, one of Britain’s most acclaimed nature writers, for a talk and signing session from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Rob Cowen will discuss The North Road and sign books in Grantham this July. Photo: Supplied

Cowen will discuss his latest book, The North Road, which traces the history and culture along the A1, Britain’s ancient thoroughfare from London to Edinburgh.

It blends memoir, history and place.

No booking is required for either event.