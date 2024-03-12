A Mr Bean superfan turned his uncanny impressions into a career - and is now so popular children stop him in the street asking for selfies.

Lewis John, 27, became a "big fan" of Mr Bean in his childhood - and never stopped.

He discovered he had a knack for the much-loved British character's iconic voice - which became his party trick.

In 2018, he took to TikTok in its infancy with his impressions and quickly found himself going viral.

Four years on it's his full-time career - where he earns nearly £1,000-a-month making Mr Bean "soundalike" videos for over 1.2 million followers.

He even gets stopped for selfies when he's out in public filming videos, by kids who think he's the real deal.

Lewis, from Grantham, said: "Me and my mate, in our college days, we watched Mr Bean YouTube videos all the time.

"I've always been a fan. I realised there are not many people who can do Mr Bean's voice - but I can!

"People said I started to talk more like Mr Bean, than Mr Bean talks!

"The older generations know I'm not the real Mr Bean but lots of kids think I am when I'm out and about filming videos. They ask for photos and tell me to do the Mr Bean voice."

He is sometimes booked to appear for live impersonations, such as at children's parties and weddings – his own wedding included nods to Mr Bean - but makes most of his money via TikTok.

He once made £700 in two hours during a TikTok live session - which saw over one million people tune in. He was temporarily banned from TikTok last year, but thankfully had his account reactivated.

Lewis hopes to one day catch the attention of Rowan Atkinson himself.

He dreams that the iconic actor could "pass on the torch" to the "modern Mr Bean" - or they could even star in a film together.

Lewis said: "People say 'you need to do a video with Mr Bean', and I would if he noticed me!

"It would be unreal to meet him, I'd be very starstruck, I'd have to show him what I can do."

The unusual career path as a Mr Bean impressionist was never what Lewis predicted for himself.

But he added: "I'm going to continue doing this as long as I possibly can."