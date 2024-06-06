A woman has shared an update on her recovery after she was left with horrific injuries following a hit-and-run shooting in America.

Ellie Bentley, from Bingham, was run over and dragged down a street in St Louis, Missouri, on February 25.

The 22-year-old had to undergo five reconstruction surgeries as a result of her injuries.

Ellie Bentley, from Bingham. Photo: GoFundMe

She has now shared an update on how she is doing on her GoFundMe page, which has raised just over $70,000 of the $75,000 target.

She said: “My broken bones are starting to fuse together and all of my metal work has stayed in place so far. My pelvis has successfully been reattached to my spine and my broken back hasn't slid out of place!

“Therefore, as the repair to my shattered sacrum has been successful, I will regain function in my legs, hips & lower body.

“I've started on rehabilitation for my arm, unfortunately I lost nerves which will not grow back so my right hand doesn't move.

“However, I'm staying positive as I have broken down many barriers already. I'm still crowdfunding to support the further surgeries required for my hand and my continued PT and OT as I try to rebuild my life after crime.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has shared, spoken about or donated to my cause. I greatly appreciate you all.”

We previously reported that on February 25, Andre T Wilson, 35, allegedly opened fire on a group and hit a 25-year-old man in the chest.

He allegedly then fled the scene while the man was rushed to hospital.

At the same time, Ellie was reportedly struck in a hit and run and dragged down the road.

She was rushed to hospital with horrific injuries and was released from hospital on March 10.

Ellie’s family set up the GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.