CCTV images reveal a tractor driver police want to interview after hay bales ended up in the path of an ambulance on the A1.

An ambulance carrying a patient hit one of the hay bales, understood to have been shed from a tractor and trailer on the A1 northbound near Foston at about 9pm on Monday, August 11.

A lorry carrying offal had shed its load across the road, it is believed, before the tractor shed its hay bales.

The tractor caught on CCTV and the driver. Photo: Submitted/Lincs Police

Having released the CCTV this afternoon (Sunday, August 24), Lincolnshire Police officers want to hear from anyone who knows the tractor driver pictured, who failed to stop at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We have not yet been able to trace this driver, and we would like to speak with them as we believe they may have vital information to be able to help our investigation.

“We have tried all the usual routes available to trace them, but unfortunately lines of inquiry have been limited due to not be able to obtain a clear picture of the licence plate or the driver.

The tractor caught on CCTV. Photo: Submitted/Lincs Police

“We recognise that the pictures are not the best quality but they are the only ones we have available to us, and we hope that someone may recognise the tractor or build and clothing of the driver.”

The incident involved a fire engine, a tractor, and an ambulance from the East Midlands Ambulance Service. It was called in to emergency services at 9.05pm on Monday, August 11.

The tractor driver police want to speak with. Photo: Submitted/Lincs Police

Those with information should contact DS Adam Doona by emailing SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 495 of 11 August. Alternatively, call on 01522 212316.