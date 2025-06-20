A Lincolnshire MP has explained his decision to vote against the assisted dying Bill after a narrow Commons result on Friday.

Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies voted against the legislation that would make assisted dying legal in England and Wales, citing concerns over the process, safeguards and principle of the proposed law.

The bill, tabled by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, passed the House of Commons by 314 votes to 291 on Friday, June 20, after an emotional debate and a free vote for MPs.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Bourne. Photo: UK Parliament

It aims to allow terminally ill adults with fewer than six months to live the right to seek medical assistance to end their lives, under strict conditions.

Conservative MP Gareth said he could not support the measures “in good conscience”, warning that the bill had undergone “a flawed process” with inadequate scrutiny.

“The legislation was first seen by MPs only 18 days before the vote,” he said.

“This restricted time and opportunity to revise the legislation and make its safeguards as strong as possible.”

He raised fears that the bill could result in deaths caused by misdiagnosis or coercion, pointing to recent changes that weakened proposed safeguards, including the removal of High Court oversight and rejected protections for people with learning disabilities or eating disorders.

Mr Davies also voiced broader moral concerns, arguing that the bill would “fundamentally alter the way we view life as a society” and pose an “existential risk” to vulnerable groups.

The legislation will now proceed to the House of Lords for further scrutiny. If passed, it could come into force by 2029.

Supporters of assisted dying have described the current law as not fit for purpose, with desperate terminally ill people feeling the need to end their lives in secret or go abroad to Dignitas alone, for fear loved ones will be prosecuted for helping them.

Assisting or encouraging suicide remains a criminal offence in England and Wales, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Polling suggests public support for a change in the law remains high.

A survey of 2,003 adults in Great Britain suggested 73% of those asked last month were supportive of the Bill, while the proportion of people who feel assisted dying should be legal in principle stood at 75%.