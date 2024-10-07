An inauguration ceremony will be held for a new town council ambassador.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday (October 12) in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, where Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) will be officially made the town’s first civic ambassador.

Coun Morgan said: “It was an honour to be nominated to represent our town along with Councillor Wayne Hasnip who is deputy ambassador.

Charmaine Morgan

“The new role represents the beginning of a new chapter for our town which has its first elected town council in over 40 years in May this year.

“I have been acting as ambassador for Grantham since then.”

The ceremony will begin at 11am, followed by tea and coffee for civic guests and community representatives in the town council parlour.