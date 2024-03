A section of the A1 is blocked following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 northbound at Grantham with queues backing up to Great Ponton.

The road is blocked due to a crash between a lorry and a car this morning (Wednesday, March 20).

Police are currently putting diversions in place and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

