A car ended up on its side after a crash on the A46.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews from Bingham Fire Station, Newark Fire Station, and West Bridgford Fire Station responded to the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A46.

The road was closed between Nottingham Road, between Stragglethorpe and Cropwell Bishop but has since reopened.

Fire crews are in attendance at an RTC on the A46.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that was on its side. No-one was seriously injured.