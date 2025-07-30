Two cars involved in crash on A46 which resulted in fire crews from Bingham, Newark, and West Bridgford being called
Published: 14:27, 30 July 2025
| Updated: 15:07, 30 July 2025
A car ended up on its side after a crash on the A46.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews from Bingham Fire Station, Newark Fire Station, and West Bridgford Fire Station responded to the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A46.
The road was closed between Nottingham Road, between Stragglethorpe and Cropwell Bishop but has since reopened.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that was on its side. No-one was seriously injured.