A family fun day has raised nearly £3,000 to support disabled children.

Organised by the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, the event welcomed about 2,000 visitors at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).

Visitors enjoyed over 30 craft stalls, vintage rides and soaking councillors — all for a good cause.

Richard Ablitt in the stocks with Clare Mendham and David Spencer of the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It was a fantastic day,” said trustee Suze Shelton.

“There was lots of support from the community and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

To support autistic children, the event avoided loud music and generators.

Finley Smith, 8, has a go at bowling with members of Grantham Bowling Club. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Instead, the organisers chose gentler attractions such as vintage swings, coconut shies and outdoor bowling, helping to ensure the day was both enjoyable and accessible for all families.

Balloon artist Myles, also known as the Balloonatic, was on hand to delight children with free balloon models.

Funds will pay for days out at venues like cinemas and zoos, hired exclusively for the children.

9th Grantham Front Scouts: Amanda Retford, Maciej Baron, 15, and Francis Roundtree (front); Nathan Malone, 12, Robyn Tereszczak, 11, Michael Parker, 11, Geoff Redenham and James Tereszczak (back). Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We run inclusive events so parents don’t have to worry,” said Suze.

“It’s about stopping adults from feeling isolated too, so they don’t feel they can’t go places because their child has behavioural difficulties.

“All the places we hire are fantastic as well.”

Connie Cavanagh, 8, enjoys an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The volunteer-led charity received sponsorship and help from local businesses and volunteers including Tony Ruby, Mark Bates and Franco’s Events.

“We couldn’t run the event without our volunteers,” said Suze.

“We’re a non-profit — nobody gets paid, and we’re entirely volunteer-led. I think it’s important that people know that.

Stephen Follett, Matt Lever, Nigel Smith, Derek Tyrell and Joe Lewis of Grantham Bowling Club running the ‘human fruit machine’. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Richard Davies from CPR with Harper Matthews, 7, Peyton Matthews, 6, and Benjamin Iziz, 6. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sue Blair, Darryl Blair and Suze Shelton from the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harriet Hunt, 6, with Oliver Jackson, 5, and Emilie Jackson, 5. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Calab, 9, and Logan Skelton, 9, test their strength on the hammer game. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Assistant manager Tom Ford from Grantham joins Noah Healey, 7, for a game. Photo: Chris Lowndes

All our volunteers have jobs, they all have disabled children themselves, and they really do put the time in to help fundraise for these events.”

Suze added: “Our message is simple — don’t struggle alone. We’re here to support you.”

Organisers hope to make the family day an annual tradition.