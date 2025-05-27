Grantham Disabled Children’s Society celebrates £3,000 fundraising success at Fun Day
A family fun day has raised nearly £3,000 to support disabled children.
Organised by the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, the event welcomed about 2,000 visitors at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).
Visitors enjoyed over 30 craft stalls, vintage rides and soaking councillors — all for a good cause.
“It was a fantastic day,” said trustee Suze Shelton.
“There was lots of support from the community and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves.”
To support autistic children, the event avoided loud music and generators.
Instead, the organisers chose gentler attractions such as vintage swings, coconut shies and outdoor bowling, helping to ensure the day was both enjoyable and accessible for all families.
Balloon artist Myles, also known as the Balloonatic, was on hand to delight children with free balloon models.
Funds will pay for days out at venues like cinemas and zoos, hired exclusively for the children.
“We run inclusive events so parents don’t have to worry,” said Suze.
“It’s about stopping adults from feeling isolated too, so they don’t feel they can’t go places because their child has behavioural difficulties.
“All the places we hire are fantastic as well.”
The volunteer-led charity received sponsorship and help from local businesses and volunteers including Tony Ruby, Mark Bates and Franco’s Events.
“We couldn’t run the event without our volunteers,” said Suze.
“We’re a non-profit — nobody gets paid, and we’re entirely volunteer-led. I think it’s important that people know that.
All our volunteers have jobs, they all have disabled children themselves, and they really do put the time in to help fundraise for these events.”
Suze added: “Our message is simple — don’t struggle alone. We’re here to support you.”
Organisers hope to make the family day an annual tradition.