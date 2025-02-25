An independent town councillor has joined the Labour Party ahead of the mayoral and county council elections later this year.

Grantham Town Councillor Steve Billinghurst was elected as an independent member of Grantham Together at the town council elections last May.

However, he has now signed up to the Labour Party and will support its candidates in upcoming polls.

Councillor Steve Billinghurst has joined the Labour Party. Photo: Grantham Town Council

Explaining his decision, he said Labour was “the only realistic chance of stopping the rise of Reform UK and the far right”.

“Although the government has had to make some difficult decisions (and I don’t agree with all of them)... Labour is the only party that can overturn 14 years of Tory neglect and improve the lives of working people,” he added.

However, he stressed that party politics won’t interfere with his work.

Despite his new affiliation, he reassured colleagues that 'there’s no place for party politics at town council level.'

“I look forward to continuing to work with all councillors in a constructive, apolitical manner in order to best serve the public,” he said.

Labour welcomed Coun Billinghurst’s decision, supporting his efforts for Grantham residents.

“We look forward to working with Steve and supporting all of our town councillors in delivering only the best for Grantham, focusing on ensuring the council follows local government rules and guidance and demonstrates competence for the Grantham people,” said the party in a statement.

Elections are set for May 1, including county council and the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.