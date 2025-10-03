An independent group of councillors in South Kesteven has received the highest number of upheld code of conduct breaches, a Freedom of Information Request has revealed.

The FOI request, which was submitted by Coun Ben Green (Reform UK), showed that 16 breaches had been upheld by South Kesteven District Council for the Grantham Independents Group.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The figures show the number of upheld code of conduct breaches by councillors in the district council from May 4, 2023 until September 4, 2025.

The figures don't cover complaints which were withdrawn or dismissed by the district council.

Three breaches were upheld for the Conservatives and three for the Democratic Independent group, the figures show.

Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats both had two breaches which had been upheld.

No breaches had been upheld against the Green Party, Labour and Co-Operative, South Kesteven Independent and Independent (unaligned), according to the figures.

The district council said that while several complaints were submitted for the same issue, these have been counted as one.

Coun Green, who represents the Isaac Newton ward and quit the Conservative Party in July to move to Reform, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service why he submitted the FOI request.

He said: “The FOI that I put in was in the interest of transparency. Everyone has the right to know.

“The figures show the number of breaches which have been upheld after they were investigated.

“It presents the Grantham Independents as making up a significant proportion of the upheld breaches. Clearly we have got a bunch of bad apples within the council.

“But I want to be clear that we do have some good people within the Grantham Independents group.”

But Coun Tim Harrison (Grantham Independent), who represents the Grantham St Wulfram's ward, criticised the findings.

He said: “These complaints were all by the same people. When the complaints are upheld for someone saying something that someone doesn’t like then it’s not really a complaint.”