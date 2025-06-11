Members of a cancer support group enjoyed a relaxing afternoon learning head massage and reflexology techniques during a recent meet-up.

Grantham Community Cancer Support Group attended Choices Gym with complementary therapist Lynda Parish on May 24.

Lynda gave a demonstration on Indian head massage and explained its origins, before guiding the group through a session on hand reflexology.

Grantham Cancer group enjoyed a massage and reflexology session at Choices Gym recently. Photo: Supplied

Members paired up to try out the new techniques on each other, with plenty of smiles and laughter throughout the event.

The afternoon ended with coffee, cake and conversation, leaving attendees feeling calm and eager to share their new skills with family and friends.

Group organiser Clare Roberts said the session brought everyone “a sense of peace and excitement”.

Choices Gym hosted a therapeutic session with Lynda Parish for cancer support group. Photo: Supplied

She added: “We all felt very relaxed and excited to try our new skills on friends and family”