Waggon and Horses flood sign modification turns heads in Caythorpe
A barmaid's creative sign modification to a forgotten flood sign has sparked smiles from restaurant regulars.
The ‘flood’ sign, initially placed following a blocked drain on Caythorpe High Street, remained on the road a week later, albeit further up.
Sensing an opportunity, Tracy Dean, a barmaid at the Waggon and Horses on Hurkha Square, took it upon herself to make some minor modifications with a few scraps of paper stuck to the sign.
The sign now advertises 'Great Food and Drinks!' with an arrow pointing to the nearby Indian and Nepalese restaurant.
“I’m not sure why I changed it,” she said. “It just popped into my head during a quiet period.
“People have definitely noticed it; quite a few of our regulars have been laughing about it and said it's quite funny. A lot of people have taken photographs of it.
“It’s made people smile, and that’s not a bad thing.”
Readers have contacted LincsOnline to highlight the modifications.
Christopher Bennett sent a photo of the sign, adding: “What a great use of a road sign at one of our pubs.
“What an ingenious use of a sign no longer needed.”
Though he added: “Let's hope we no longer need a flood warning.”
