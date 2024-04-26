A barmaid's creative sign modification to a forgotten flood sign has sparked smiles from restaurant regulars.

The ‘flood’ sign, initially placed following a blocked drain on Caythorpe High Street, remained on the road a week later, albeit further up.

Sensing an opportunity, Tracy Dean, a barmaid at the Waggon and Horses on Hurkha Square, took it upon herself to make some minor modifications with a few scraps of paper stuck to the sign.

The sign has captured the attention of local residents and regulars. | Image: Christopher Bennett

The sign now advertises 'Great Food and Drinks!' with an arrow pointing to the nearby Indian and Nepalese restaurant.

“I’m not sure why I changed it,” she said. “It just popped into my head during a quiet period.

“People have definitely noticed it; quite a few of our regulars have been laughing about it and said it's quite funny. A lot of people have taken photographs of it.

“It’s made people smile, and that’s not a bad thing.”

Readers have contacted LincsOnline to highlight the modifications.

Christopher Bennett sent a photo of the sign, adding: “What a great use of a road sign at one of our pubs.

“What an ingenious use of a sign no longer needed.”

Though he added: “Let's hope we no longer need a flood warning.”

Have you spotted any creative business strategies? Email us at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.