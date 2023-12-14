An initiative launched by a Grantham councillor this week aims to highlight what the town has to offer.

Throughout the week, the #GranthamTogether initiative has seen a number of events take place from Monday (December 11) until Saturday (December 16).

It has been launched by Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) and it has seen many Grantham groups join in.

The elves in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre earlier this week.

Coun Harrison said: “The #GranthamTogether idea was one I came up with to rekindle the unity that I know is there.

“My enthusiasm was bought into by many groups and individuals.

“The response has just been amazing. It has led to a website under the Grantham Together banner being set up.

A Grantham shop decorated for the launch of #GranthamTogether week.

“This will highlight everything good about Grantham and will be free to small businesses.

“I have genuinely been warmed by the overall response.”

Groups who have got involved in the initiative include the Grantham Dramatic Society, St Peter’s Hill Players, Harrowby Singers, Grantham College and the Grantham School of Dance.

Events held this week have been all Christmas themed, alongside performances such as a performance each night by the Grantham School of Dance in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Generous residents and businesses have also helped out including buying Christmas presents for a Grantham boy who suffers with illness, free dinners for those in need, sweets for children taking part in activities and much more.

