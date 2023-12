An Inner Wheel Club has presented money to a local hospice.

The Inner Wheel Club of Grantham has presented £100 to St Barnabas Hospice, which has a base in Grantham Hospital.

Barry Phillips, of the Inner Wheel Club, said: “The members of the club were warmly welcomed by the dedicated nursing staff in the Hospice.”

The club also recently donated to the Grantham Stroke Club.