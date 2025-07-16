An inquest has opened into the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash.

Coroner for Greater Lincolnshire, Paul Smith, opened the inquests into 18-year-old Harrison Carter, of Stretton, in Rutland, and 17-year-old George Stephenson, of Grantham, at Lincoln Coroner’s Court on Monday.

The crash on June 20 involved a black Kia Niro and a blue Ford Fiesta, and happened at 1.46am on Toll Bar Road near the junction with Green Lane in Marston.

Harrison Carter and George Stephenson. Photos submitted by the families

Harrison and George, both pupils at The King’s School in Grantham, were passengers in the Kia.

The inquest confirmed that post-mortem examinations had taken place, conducted by Dr Stuart Hamilton, on June 30.

He provided a cause of death for Harrison, of chest injuries, and for George Stephenson, of abdominal injuries.

George Stephenson. Photo issued by the family

Lincolnshire Police has formally requested that the cases be suspended as officers are considering prosecutions.

Both cases were suspended for six months on Monday to allow for the police investigation.

They have been adjourned to return before the coroner in December.

Harrison Carter. Photo issued by the family.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed investigations were still ongoing into the incident.

Following the collision, an 18-year-old woman who was driving the Kia and an 18-year-old man who was driving the Fiesta were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man was later bailed, while the woman was released under investigation.

HM Coroner's Court for Greater Lincolnshire at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Tributes released last month described Harrison as a “bright, talented and beautiful person both inside and out”, and George as “a truly kind and caring boy” who “brought so much love and joy to so many people”.

In their statements, the families thanked the community, Lincolnshire Police, and The King’s School for their support, and said many lives had been affected by the incident.

Any witnesses who have not already done so are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk with incident reference number 15 of June 20.