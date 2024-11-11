An inquest into a teenager's death resumes next week.

The hearing into the death of Evelyn Gibson, from Grantham, will begin on Monday (November 18) at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln.

The five-day hearing will examine the circumstances around Evelyn’s death on April 15, 2022. She was 15.

Evelyn Gibson died in April 2022. Photo: Supplied

Evelyn had a history of mental health difficulties, including self-harming behaviours, and was under the care of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at the time of her death.

She had previously been admitted to the Beacon Hospital, where she was detained under the Mental Health Act in 2021.

Following her discharge in March 2022, her family have been seeking answers regarding the care Evelyn received during her treatment.

The inquest will examine the involvement of health bodies, including Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust and Leicester Partnership NHS Trust, plus Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School.

Charlotte Andrews, a public law solicitor from Simpson Millar representing Evelyn’s family, said: “The last couple of years have been extremely difficult for Evelyn’s family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“They have many questions regarding the chain of events leading up to Evelyn’s death and hope that this inquest will help them to better understand the care that she received both during her time at the Beacon and whilst in the community.”

Evelyn’s family established #Evelynsbutterflyeffect to promote kindness in her name.

This year would have been Evelyn's 18th birthday, and in May hundreds joined her family for 'Flower Friday,' sharing blooms across the UK in her memory.

The Samaritans offer a free 24/7 helpline at 116 123, providing round-the-clock support. You can also reach them by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org for local branch details.

