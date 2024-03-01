Police are carrying out inquiries into claims that teenagers are allegedly planning to bring knives to a town event.

A social media post claims youths will bring knives to Grantham’s Mid Lent fair – which runs from Sunday, March 17, until Wednesday, March 20.

Lincolnshire Police told us that they are aware of the accusations and are looking to speak to the person who originally posted them on social media.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the post.

A spokesperson said: “We have no further information to suggest that there are any other threats, but would encourage anyone who may have other information to come forward.

“There is always a policing presence at the fair, and officers will be out on patrol as usual.”