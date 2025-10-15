“The building is interesting – but it’s what we do with the people who come here, what we teach them, that’s the really interesting thing,” says Harlaxton College principal Dr Holly Carter.

Harlaxton Manor, the stunning Victorian house which can be seen set back from the A607, in Harlaxton, near Grantham - is owned by the University of Evansville, Indiana, and operates a unique study abroad programme for students, aged 18 to 21, from around the world. Successful applicants can follow a variety of programmes for both the autumn and spring semesters, a five-week summer programme or take up a short-term experience.

The building - a mix of Jacobean, Elizabethan, and Baroque styles featuring turrets, towers and intricate stonework - is often compared to Downton Abbey or Hogwarts, much to Dr Carter’s amusement. It hosts weddings, concerts and other events, has been used as a location for TV and films and is open to the public for tours and open days.

Harlaxton Manor is often compared to Hogwarts and Downton Abbey. Photo: Supplied

Harlaxton Manor makes an ideal wedding venue. Photo: Supplied

Dr Carter, who took up her role in 2020 and is also executive director and dean, says the estate is home to around 150 people including staff and students, who come to Lincolnshire to study and immerse themselves in British and European culture.

“In America we study for four years at university. During the first two years students follow a general education programme, they don’t specialise in anything,” explains Dr Carter. “They can apply to come here for a semester and study a broad-based curriculum of liberal arts – we have professors in music, sociology and science and sometimes bring in specialists in nursing or engineering.

“Classes are held Monday to Thursday, and students have time to travel in the UK and across Europe. Studying here is a fantastic opportunity; we really see the students grow and learn - they almost become different people.

Gold room 2 Harlaxton Manor-180. Photo: Supplied

Harlaxton Manor is as beautiful inside as it is outside - inside the Gold Room. Photo: Supplied

“It’s very rewarding to see and to know this experience has such an impact on them and their life - it’s one of the biggest things they may do.”

Students have been educated at Harlaxton continuously since 1971, apart from a break during the pandemic. They live on site in shared accommodation in the carriage house. The building is staffed by a large team including estate manager who oversees the gardening and maintenance teams, with others focussing on housekeeping, catering, events and student experience. There are also academic staff and an admissions team based in America.

Dr Carter says students come to Harlaxton from across America and don’t know each other until they arrive. A Meet a Family scheme pairs them with local families to help integrate them into the community, which is not too dissimilar to the agricultural areas where many of them live back home.

A birds' eye view of Harlaxton Manor, which is often compared to Hogwarts or Downton Abbey. Photo: Supplied

Through the gate house leading to Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

The Morning Room at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

They are split into four houses – Gregory, Newton, Mercia and Pegasus - and encouraged to get to know each other through a range of sporting, music and drama competitions which take place during their time in Lincolnshire.

As well as recruiting students for forthcoming semesters, the university maintains links with former students through the Harlaxton Society. Its members continue to play a big part in the college’s future through their philanthropy. Last year £50,000 was raised to enhance students’ experiences and amenities while at Harlaxton.

“It’s funny – we’re a mystery to a lot of people in the local area, but if you were to go to Evansville, Indiana, everyone would know where Harlaxton is, yet not many people from Grantham know what we do,” smiles Dr Carter. “Gregory Gregory, who built Harlaxton, his birthday is celebrated in 20 US cities – our alumni meet in British pubs to mark the occasion, it’s a big thing for us.

Inside the conservatory at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

Inside the Long Gallery at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

The main entrance at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

“This building is amazing, but there’s lots of amazing buildings in this country – it’s what you do with it that makes it interesting.

“All stately homes are struggling to survive; we’re using Harlaxton Manor in a really interesting way that makes it unique and different. We have all the facilities you would expect a university to have. We take a lot of pride in our building. We also want to help other people know a lot more about us too.

“People come here at pivotal times in their life – to study or to marry for examples. Young people are fun; they’re kind and friendly to each other. It’s joyful and a positive place to be.”

The history of Harlaxton Manor

Harlaxton Manor was built between 1832 and 1838 for Gregory Williams – a respected Nottinghamshire businessman with a passion for travel. After inheriting estates from his father and his uncle, he took the Gregory name, and was known as Gregory Gregory. He was influenced by the style of many European buildings and had a desire to merge multiple architectural styles into one when building Harlaxton. He was a bachelor with no children, and when he died the estate passed on to an older cousin.

Harlaxton Manor has been the British Campus of the University of Evansville since 1971. Photo: Supplied

Harlaxton Manor will be opening its doors again this Christmas. Photo: Supplied

It passed through the family until 1937, when it was bought by entrepreneur and social campaigner, Violet Van der Elst. After her, the manor was owned by the Society of Jesus, who eventually leased the property to Stanford University.

In 1970, Dr Wallace Graves sub-leased the manor for the University of Evansville and it was bought by Dr William Ridgway in 1978, who believed there was more to education than sitting in a classroom. He transferred ownership of the building to the University of Evansville in 1986.

Events at Harlaxton Manor

Harlaxton Manor holds open days in spring and summer, a 1940s weekend in autumn and at at Christmas too, when 20 giant trees give the place a truly festive feeling.

Harlaxton Manor hosts up to 20 weddings a year. Photo: Supplied

Many couples say 'I do' at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Supplied

Events manager Bethan Watson says that as well as attracting visitors from the local area people come from further afield to see inside the impressive building and meet its staff and students.

The manor is a popular wedding venue too, hosting around 20 ceremonies a year along with other events such as conferences and concerts.

Harlaxton Manor is opening its doors to the public on four dates in December. Photo: Supplied

“It’s a real balance; we want to offer quality over quantity and also want to make it a little exclusive for those couples who do choose to marry here, while being mindful of the students,” explains Bethan. “It’s lovely as we’ve hosted weddings for former students and last year the daughter of two faculty members who taught here in the 1990s was married here.

Harlaxton Manor opens to the public during the Christmas period. Photo: Supplied

Harlaxton Manor has appeared in TV and film productions, hosted weddings and other events and is open for public tours and open days. Photo: Supplied

“It’s a wonderful place to work.”

* Harlaxton Manor is next open to the public on December 6, 7, 13 and 14. See harlaxton.co.uk for more information.