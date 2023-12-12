A primary school changed its Ofsted grade – from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Buckminster Primary School, in Grantham, was re-rated following a reinspection in October. The ‘inadequate’ grade was given in January.

The latest report said the school had gone through “significant changes” and was “proud of the improvements”.

Buckminster Primary School. Image via Google Streetview

Headteacher Julia Orridge said: “This is a fantastic achievement in such a short amount of time, and I would like to thank everyone in our team who have wasted no time in addressing previously significant areas of concern and are determined to continue to make positive changes to life in school.

“The inspectors recognised that Buckminster is a ‘forward-thinking school, that is working tirelessly to provide the best they can for all of its pupils’, and that ‘there have been some very positive improvements to the education of pupils’.

Ofsted praised the improvement the school had made but said it would take time for it to help pupils to close gaps in their knowledge.

Want to see more news like this? Sign up to The Briefing

Inspectors said pupils learn across a broad range of subjects and they were keen to take part in enjoyable activities.

They found that the teaching of reading at Buckminster is “developing” and that staff keep a close eye on pupils who are not keeping up, but concluded that there is more work to do to ensure all staff use the right methods when supporting pupils’ reading.

Pupils behave well, they found, and staff make their expectations clear, and pupils enjoy meeting them.

To improve, Ofsted inspectors said the curriculum needs to set out the precise knowledge children should learn, and that teachers needed to make sure they had the expertise to deliver it so pupils build and retain important knowledge.

Inspectors also said the teaching sequence in early years needed to be more precise.

Another point made was that there needed to be more opportunities for pupils to engage with other cultures, faiths and lifestyles and that the curriculum included opportunities to broaden pupils’ experiences.