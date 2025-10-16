Jonathan Van-Tam, who earned nationwide fame for his work during the covid pandemic as England's deputy chief medical officer, hosted a charity’s gala dinner.

Sir Jonathan, a medical professor, is a patron of Grantham-based Inspire+, which has a mission to create healthy, happy and active young people.

Contributionsat the dinner were also made by local children who have been supported by Inspire+, and there was a chance for guests to hear from Ed Lowe, track cycling silver medallist at the Paris Olympics, who was supported by the charity when at school.

Olympic silver medallist Ed Lowe and founder of Inspire+ Vincent Brittain.

Baroness Sue Campbell spoke on the subject of leadership, and was described by Inspire+ founder Vincent Brittain as “one of the most inspirational voices I have ever had the privilege to hear”.

The event at Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, was sponsored by Allison Homes and featured a charity auction, with prizes including a night at the Royal Opera House ballet, tickets for Busted vs McFly and a signed ‘class of 92’ Manchester United shirt, with all proceeds directly supporting Inspire+ programmes in schools and communities.

Andy Barradell and Andrew Parker from Amplius, Adam Knight, Georgina McCrae, Mark Bond, Julia Brass and Zoe Evans Allison Homes.

Inspire+ works in South Kesteven schools and communities to help promote sports and other physical activities, leadership skills and healthier lifestyles.

As well as arranging for Olympians and Paralympians to talk to children, Inspire+ holds an interschools Mini Olympcs and has a Sports Leadership Academy and a Young Ambassador programme.