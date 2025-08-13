A new trampoline fitness class designed to improve both body and mind has launched.

Grantham-based fitness instructor Wendy Johnson has introduced BounceSynergy – a 45-minute mini trampoline workout combining energetic routines and upbeat music – at Grantham Tennis Club.

Wendy has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness sector and recently set up her own business “Fitness with Wendy” to provide people with a “fun type of local fitness class”.

Wendy Johnson with participants from her first BounceSynergy session at Grantham Tennis Club. Photo: Supplied

She began teaching part-time in local gyms while working in an office role, but has spent the past four years working full-time as a qualified instructor.

Her experience includes Boogie Bounce, spin classes, stretch sessions, and even chair-based dance routines.

“I found teaching fitness classes so rewarding by helping people to get and keep fit and release those happy endorphins,” she said.

Wendy Johnson celebrates the launch of her new BounceSynergy trampoline fitness classes. Photo: Supplied

“The mini trampoline class is such great fun, it’s like dancing on a trampoline, to great music, choreographed and new routines

BounceSynergy offers a choreographed workout on a personal trampoline, with routines changing every eight weeks. It is suitable for all fitness levels, aged 16 and over.

According to Wendy, the benefits of rebounding include improved balance, endurance, digestion, hormone regulation and pelvic floor strength.

It can also help flush the lymphatic system and strengthen the core.

“When it comes to calories, rebounding is faster at burning calories compared to running, swimming and walking,” said Wendy.

Sessions take place at the Richard Edgley Clubhouse, Gonerby Hill Foot, on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6pm and Sundays at 10am. Each class costs £5 and can be booked via the BookFit app.

BounceSynergy participants mid-routine during a lively class at Grantham Tennis Club. Photo: Supplied

Wendy also plans to expand the classes into Newark next month, with a Monday evening slot launching at Align and Revive on Castlegate on September 8.

Further Grantham-based sessions are also in the works.