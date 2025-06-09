A town theatre is to host an immersive nautical show filled with songs, costumes and chaos.

Grantham audiences will be invited aboard a raucous 19th-century voyage when the Old Time Sailors dock at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, June 12.

The interactive music show promises an “all senses” experience packed with sea shanties, Celtic rock, punk and ska.

The Old Time Sailors bring foot-stomping sea shanties to Grantham this June.

Led by the flamboyant Captain Nicholas Moffatt, the 20-piece band of musicians—armed with over 30 instruments—will perform more than 40 songs completely unplugged.

Visitors will be encouraged to sing along using a specially designed ‘Sunday Sailor’ newspaper programme containing all the lyrics.

Official tankards will also be available on the night to help revellers embrace the nautical spirit.

The production immerses attendees in the era of maritime exploration, where traditional dress, wild dancing and trumpet-led congas add to the chaos.

The show’s producers promise a full theatrical experience complete with a detailed stage set and a call for attendees to arrive in their best sailor outfits.

Described as “feel-good” and “sensory-popping”, the three-hour spectacle is tailored for anyone seeking music, laughter and an unforgettable night at sea—without leaving Lincolnshire.

Tickets for the Guildhall-promoted event cost £22, or £20 for concessions.