A party is interested in the sale of a Grade I listed hotel.

In June, Stoke Rochford Hall, near Grantham, was put up for sale by Colliers and Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality, which were accepting offers over £5 million.

Colliers says there is an “interested party” in the former hotel and will reveal more when they can.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Stoke Rochford Hall closed earlier this year after claims its use as asylum accommodation “forced the hotel into closure”.