Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

‘Interested party’ in sale of Stoke Rochford Hall near Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:02, 18 December 2024

A party is interested in the sale of a Grade I listed hotel.

In June, Stoke Rochford Hall, near Grantham, was put up for sale by Colliers and Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality, which were accepting offers over £5 million.

Colliers says there is an “interested party” in the former hotel and will reveal more when they can.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.
Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Stoke Rochford Hall closed earlier this year after claims its use as asylum accommodation “forced the hotel into closure”.

Business Grantham Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE