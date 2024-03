Police are investigating the death of a man at a dairy.

Alarms were first raised just after 7pm on Sunday (March 3) when a man was found injured at Long Clawson Dairy site in Hickling Lane.

The man later died at the scene.

Leicestershire Police said it continues to investigate the incident, with its officers liaising with the health and safety executive over the matter.