Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed at Grantham Bus Station over the weekend.

The force said the 14-year-old was assaulted and sustained a non-life-altering stab wound underneath the armpit on Saturday between 6-6.30 pm.

They said the weapon was thought to be a screwdriver.

A Google Streetview of Grantham bus station

“CCTV shows that the area was quite busy at that time, so we are hopeful someone may have seen it or may have captured it on their dashcam,” said the appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to email nskcid@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 429 of January 20, 2024.