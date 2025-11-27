Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in which two men impersonated police officers.

At around 3.35pm on Monday, November 24, two men reportedly knocked on a resident’s door on Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

The duo claimed to be officers but, when asked to show ID, refused and then forced entry, stealing items from the home.

Lincolnshire Police seek CCTV and witnesses after the burglary on Harlaxton Road, in Grantham. Stock image

Officers are seeking witnesses and any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the area between 3pm and 4pm.

In particular, dash cam footage from 3.30pm to 3.55pm near the ESSO garage on Harlaxton Road could assist the investigation.

The force has reminded the public to remain vigilant. Residents should always check the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer before allowing entry.

Genuine officers will present identification, and anyone unsure can contact 101 to verify with the control room.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.