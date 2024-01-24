Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police continue investigations into suspected murder at Belton House near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 11:14, 24 January 2024

Police continue their investigations into the death of a man on the grounds of an estate.

A 28-year-old man was reportedly involved in an “altercation” at Belton House, near Grantham, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, where he later became unwell and died at home.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder, but he was later released on police bail.

Belton House

The man, 29, remains released on police bail as police continue their investigations.

