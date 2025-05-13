Investigations are ongoing into a methane leak after residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Street, in Grantham, at about 4.45pm, where they taped off the town centre road.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed two appliances had attended, along with a hazmat officer, and a methane leak was confirmed by a specialist officer using a gas monitor.

The scene in Cambridge Street, Grantham, on Friday night.

At the same time, crews isolated the gas supply and evacuated nearby properties as a precaution.

The incident was then handed over to Cadent and the police to conclude.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed investigations were ongoing into the incident.

Cadent has been contacted for a comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

The issue on Friday was the second problem of this nature in Grantham that day — with the Sandon Campus of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship shutting that morning due to a ‘suspected gas issue’.

However, headteacher Daley Barber-Allen later confirmed the closure was only temporary and that everything was fine following checks by engineers.