The traditional August debate rages across the country - “Is summer over already?” asks Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare.

Anecdotally it would appear that 2025 is up there with some of our memories of summers passed. It has certainly been drier and sunnier. Anyone dependent upon water is crying out for the odd shower. It would appear summer now comes in two extremes - very wet or the polar opposite. Get used to it.

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

Here on the riverbank we see all too readily the impact of drier summers. The Witham flows lethargically through our town, seemingly matching the mood of those out searching for release from hot and sticky conditions. We Brits do seem to have a narrow range for our preferred ideal temperature, perhaps three degrees between comfortable and unbearable!

Autumn brings it’s own benefits. Cooler days and nights, colourful landscapes as essential minerals are withdrawn from deciduous leaves painting trees the golden hues we all love, a prelude to the greyer colder days of winter.

It also brings the annual ‘Great UK WaterBlitz’ campaign which runs from September 19 to 22. Grantham RiverCare volunteers are poised to carry out citizen science tasks as part of a national campaign to monitor the quality of our rivers and lakes. This supplements the monthly tests we carry out at nine sites around town throughout the year.

Our local river results are fed into the system that tracks quality trends and identifies pollution incidents across 5,000 water bodies including lakes, estuaries and coastal waters, ensuring that our river meets the strict environmental standards set out by the Europe-wide Water Framework Directive.

With the focus on water companies recently, opportunities to focus on the state of the nation’s water are particularly valuable.

While litter picking in it’s simplest form is perhaps the most visible tangible result of our monthly outings (we pulled a sofa out during our last trip), the hidden quality of the water requires a more forensic approach.

For those who enjoy ‘wild swimming’, we would advise caution as UK waters are not as clean as we would like to remember them. This is for a number of reasons as the picture is complicated by numerous factors - politics and finance being two main ones!

While rivers do not, currently, have a ‘legal personality’, they are protected by law. Because they don’t have the ability to report nefarious activities, we act as their eyes, monitoring and caring for their essential place in our mutually required ecosystem. As we outlined in our last ‘Tales’, no water = no us….