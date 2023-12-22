A family believes they have on display the “biggest” inflatable Santa in a town, and maybe even the county.

For the last three years, Georgia Matthews and her family have been displaying a 20ft inflatable Santa in their garden. This year he has been joined by an inflatable Grinch, who is nearly as tall as the main man.

Georgia, who lives near Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham, said it is nice to display the festive decorations as it “brings the Christmas spirit to everyone”.

Left to right: Martin Proctor, Billie-Mae Proctor and Georgia Matthews with their Christmas display.

She added: “Because of how big the house is, we wanted to try and decorate the garden and for Christmas, we wanted something that was going to overpower the fence.

“The kids at the school absolutely love them - they are always shouting and screaming at it.

“We are not just putting it up for ourselves but for everyone else.

“We get kids and their parents coming from the school and other adults wanting to take pictures of it.”

It was Georgia’s husband, Martin Proctor, who first came across the inflatable Santa online, priced at £150.

Unfortunately this year, the Grinch, who cost the family £129, has been up to his mischievous ways and his head keeps flying about in the windy and rainy weather.

As a result, the Grinch and Santa have had to come down at times, but this has not stopped the family from displaying the pair when they can.

Georgia also believes that their display could be the biggest in Grantham and even Lincolnshire.

She added: “I think it’s the biggest from what I have seen or when I’ve taken my daughter around other displays.

“I don’t think anything is as big as our Santa!”

Have you seen a bigger inflatable Santa? Let us know in the comments.