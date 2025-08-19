An eight-year-old has lopped off her locks for a good cause, to help other children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Isla Rawlinson, from Grantham, had her long hair cut off to a bob on August 12, in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

She has also raised £575 so far for the charity, which will help with the cost of producing a real-hair wig.

Isla after her haircut. Photo: Supplied

Isla’s dad, Billy Rawlinson, said: “She’s chuffed to bits.

“She’d been growing her hair anyway, and she came up with donation off her own back — I don’t know if she’d heard about it at school or something.

“We’re definitely proud, and she’s grinning from ear to ear.”

Isla before her haircut. Photo: Supplied

You can still donate to Isla’s fundraising page via www.gofundme.com/f/islas-hair-donation-to-the-little-princess-trust.

Isla had grown her hair for some time after coming up with the idea to ensure she could donate more than enough for a wig, and set the date to have it cut shortly before her ninth birthday.

Isla before her haircut. Photo: Supplied

Now she’s sporting a new bob, thanks to Blunt hair salon, in Swinegate, Grantham.

“Blunt were really good, they did it for free,” Billy added.

“So we’ve donated the cost to the cause as well.”