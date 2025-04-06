Lighter mornings and a bit of spring sunshine brought record numbers of attendees to Grantham Business Club last month, writes member Michelle Wright.

The room was buzzing with conversation and collaboration over coffee and the famous Watkins sausage and bacon rolls at the Jubilee Life Centre last Friday morning.

Once cited as the “rebellious younger sibling” to other breakfast networking groups, Grantham’s sense of fun drew in 53 people, including 13 new businesses, last Friday.

Grantham Business Club meeting offers networking opportunities for local businesses. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Some follow-up meetings have already been secured by the new businesses in the room, so they are already seeing the benefits of the early alarm! All claimed that they enjoyed the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and thought the meeting was well run.

It can be intimidating to come to a new group where you don’t know anyone, but there is always a member of the committee to welcome and direct you. The networking is a mix of structured table networking and informal chat over coffee, giving everyone the opportunity to connect with like-minded people.

Friday was also an opportunity to see our new patron sponsors for 2025.

Local entrepreneurs enjoy relaxed, welcoming atmosphere at business networking event. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

These are Grantham-based businesses: JMP Solicitors, ESP Business Solutions—business growth specialists who happen to be chartered accountants—Reflect Recruitment, which provides jobs in the area, and Inara Systems, a managed IT support and services provider that also introduced the new audio-visual system to the meeting. Deb Wylie from APT Legal, who sponsors the Book of the Month draw, was also present—yes, included in your entrance ticket is the opportunity to win a business book; all you have to do is be in the room!

March’s speaker was Michelle Jones from Squark Design, Brand Visibility Consultants, who told us how she came up with her unusual business name and helped us create a story to promote our businesses.

This is one of the reasons I return to Grantham Business Club month after month—I always learn something new.

I’m excited to hear April’s speaker, Ian Astley of Almac Consulting. In addition, Nicola Auckland Photography will be on hand to take new headshots.

April is also the club’s AGM, which will take place after the meeting at 9am—your opportunity to have your say.

Also, for one month only, April’s meeting will be on a Thursday morning—April 17. Doors open at 7am for open networking, and the meeting starts at 7.30am.

Look forward to seeing you there.