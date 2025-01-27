The company behind controversial plans to build an anaerobic digestion facility has said it is disappointed after councillors refused its application.

Ironstone Energy, a subsidiary of Future Biogas Ltd, proposed constructing the facility on farmland near Sewstern.

Proposals for the anaerobic digestion facility

However, the plans sparked widespread opposition, with residents from seven villages campaigning against the development. A petition opposing the plans also gathered more than 1,200 signatures.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee refused the application during a meeting on Thursday last week (January 23), citing concerns about the facility’s impact on the character and landscape of the rural location.

Future Biogas CEO Phillipp Lukas said the large scale of the proposed plant was necessary due to the high cost of connecting it to the gas network.

Campaigners celebrate after SKDC's planning committee refused plans for an AD plant. Photo: James Turner

He also said the development would create more than a dozen jobs onsite and locally, help farms cut diesel use, improve biodiversity, and support food production.

Reflecting on the decision, Mr Lukas said: “The Ironstone Energy team is disappointed following the planning committee on January 23. South Kesteven District Council has itself declared a Climate Action Emergency, in its own words ‘reflecting the urgent need to accelerate carbon emission reductions’.

“Among its stated ambitions for 2030 are:

To build a strong low-carbon economy,

For the district to become more self-sufficient for energy,

Boost the number of low carbon businesses operating within South Kesteven,

Work towards becoming a regional hub for low carbon business,

Drive partnership opportunities to support and encourage renewable energy generation in the district and unlock green growth.

“In this context, it feels a little confusing to oppose a scheme that would directly help achieve these stated objectives.

“It is worth reinforcing that the proposed facility would be one of the first facilities in the UK actively capturing and removing atmospheric CO2, support local farmers decarbonise and provide them with a stable and long term income source, inject renewable gas (biomethane) directly into the grid (displacing the fossil alternative), contribute to improving the UK’s energy security in addition to boosting the local economy – all without costing the taxpayer.”

Following last week’s meeting, speculation circulated among campaigners about the company’s intention to appeal the decision. While Mr Lukas didn’t confirm this, he added: “The team is awaiting further clarity and detail on the reasons provided for the council’s decision.”