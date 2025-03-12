Grantham Music Festival organisers celebrate successful week of 63rd festival
Festival organisers are celebrating a successful week of talent and musicianship from the local area.
The 63rd annual Grantham Music Festival took place last week at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.
Just under 500 performers, both new and returning, performed in 55 classes across the week.
Chairman of the festival Joanne Gardener said: “Audiences were treated to an inspiring range of performances, from accomplished soloists to enthusiastic ensembles, demonstrating the depth and diversity of talent within the community and beyond.
“The festival provided a platform for emerging musicians to shine, while also celebrating the dedication and progress of seasoned performers who returned to grace the stage once more.”
Adjudicator for this year’s festival was Heidi Fardell, a previous GMF trophy winner.
She said: “I have enjoyed such incredible music making.
“It has been a pleasure to witness the dedication and artistry of each performer, and I am truly grateful to everyone for sharing their music with us.”
Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s festival and encourage more musicians to take part.
A trophy presentation and concert is due to take place this Saturday (March 15) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. Tickets are £5 on the door.