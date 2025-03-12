Festival organisers are celebrating a successful week of talent and musicianship from the local area.

The 63rd annual Grantham Music Festival took place last week at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

Just under 500 performers, both new and returning, performed in 55 classes across the week.

Solo singers Elliot Turner, Zachary Giltinan, Pavla Vernik and Aanya Rai. Photo: David Lowndes

Former competitors at the event Adjudicator Heidi Fardelll and chairman Joanne Gardner. Photo: David Lowdnes

Chairman of the festival Joanne Gardener said: “Audiences were treated to an inspiring range of performances, from accomplished soloists to enthusiastic ensembles, demonstrating the depth and diversity of talent within the community and beyond.

“The festival provided a platform for emerging musicians to shine, while also celebrating the dedication and progress of seasoned performers who returned to grace the stage once more.”

The Grantham Music Festival took place for the 63rd time

Adjudicator for this year’s festival was Heidi Fardell, a previous GMF trophy winner.

She said: “I have enjoyed such incredible music making.

“It has been a pleasure to witness the dedication and artistry of each performer, and I am truly grateful to everyone for sharing their music with us.”

Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s festival and encourage more musicians to take part.

A trophy presentation and concert is due to take place this Saturday (March 15) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

Solo singer Francesca Bidwell. Photo: David Lowndes

Solo singers Tilly Silverster, Isabella Tonna and Pavla Vernik. Photo: David Lowndes

Solo singer Tilly Silvester at the festival. Photo: David Lowndes

Music teacher Helen Winter with Isabella Tonna. Photo: David Lowndes

Songs from the Shows class - performing Francesca Bidwell. Photo: David Lowdnes

Solo singer Pavla Vernik. Photo: David Lowdnes

Adjudicators Heidi Fardelll and Elizabeth Bowskill. Photo: David Lowdnes

Members of the public are welcome to attend. Tickets are £5 on the door.