A councillor and hospital campaigner is ‘hugely disappointed’ as another hospital ward could permanently close.

The Manthorpe Ward in Grantham Hospital, an 18-bedroom dementia inpatient service which temporarily closed down in 2020, could permanently close.

A consultation has been launched by the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which proposes two options: permanently close the ward, which the trust says is its preferred option, and transition to a permanent dementia home treatment team service or reopen the ward and stop the at-home treatment service.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

South Kesteven district and town councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind), who is also chairperson of SOS Grantham Hospital, says it is “hugely disappointing that another local service at Grantham Hospital is proposed to be lost”.

She added: “Dementia patients are particularly frail and vulnerable and require specialist care.

“Whilst it is desirable for many patients and families that this can be provided in a home environment, that is not always the case or practical - nor is there guaranteed consistency of care where someone is sent home and does not have an on-site carer.

Grantham Hospital

“Being safe, even accessing food and drink or having personal needs met can be taken for granted in a hospital environment, but are difficult to monitor or provide in the right timetable allotted to visiting carers and can put huge pressure on family members where 24/7 supervision is ideally needed.

“Not all patients have family members who can care for them at home.”

Coun Morgan also believes the closure of the unit will “impact on patient choice”.

She added: “Those needing hospital admission will have to travel to Lincoln under the proposal.

“Such a journey can be daunting and traumatic, especially if the person has other complex needs.

“They will also be competing with other patients countywide for bed space and move further from familiar visitors.

“We know the population of the county is increasing and the number of dementia patients is likely to increase in the future.

“Therefore, protecting in-patient hospital amenities makes sense where ‘wrap around’ care on site can be provided efficiently and well.

“It is not clear if there has been an examination of the impact of improving services tailored for dementia patients available on a ward as an alternative.

“Ideally, both care in the community and local in-patient care should be retained as options giving patients and their carers real choice.”

Grantham Hospital has seen several parts of the hospital close over the years.

In 2014, the birthing unit was closed. In 2022, the accident and emergency department also closed.

This was replaced with an urgent treatment centre (UTC), which opened in 2023.

A consultation is also underway to decide the future of the old hospital site, which fronts the hospital on Manthorpe Road.

