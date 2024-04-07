MP Gareth Davies praises the roll out of superfast broadband in the area in his latest column.

Ensuring that our area has the vital infrastructure in place to enable us to go about our daily lives, empower our businesses to succeed, and ensure public services are accessible to all, has always been one of my key priorities for our area.

So, I was pleased to learn first-hand about big improvements being made to local broadband when I visited Corby Glen recently, to meet with engineers and senior leaders from Openreach who are continuing their work rolling out better connectivity for residents.

MP Gareth Davies in Corby Glen to see the roll out of superfast broadband.

In recent decades, our towns and villages alike have seized the opportunity to connect to each other and more widely through a faster, more efficient, and more capable internet connection.

From linking families together, to facilitating flexible work arrangements, to driving growth in our rural economy by connecting local businesses to consumers around the world, it is so important that this critical infrastructure is being extended at a rapid pace throughout our area.

Those efforts have been boosted by national policies such as the ‘super-deduction’, which rewarded infrastructure investment with lower taxes. As a result, since 2019 the availability of ultrafast gigabit broadband – which delivers download speeds of 1,000Mbps – has increased nationwide from 6% to more than 75%. This means that, overall, our country is on track to reach our target of 85% gigabit coverage by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

Despite our relative rurality, which can sometimes make areas such as ours harder to connect, as of the start of this year, our corner of Lincolnshire has an even higher proportion of gigabit availability than the national average.

This points to some quite remarkable progress. Whereas only 3% of premises had access to gigabit capable broadband at the end of 2019, that has now jumped to 79% – which translates to nearly 44,000 premises, compared to just barely 1,500 beforehand.

This is a real success story in which our area is at the forefront and local people are feeling the benefit, so it was great to see Openreach in action as they continue to improve their services for even more local households.

Alongside the local District Councillor, Coun Nick Robins, and parish councillor James Walsingham, I was eager to get hands-on, learning how to splice the cutting-edge fibre optic cables that connect households much more efficiently, enabling infrastructure to be upgraded more efficiently while taking up a smaller footprint.

Although some of the engineering behind this technological progress is complex and known only by specialists, the benefits are simple and open to all; local pubs and businesses might find it easier to advertise their events and products; our key cultural and historical sites might be better placed to attract tourists to our area; and families will no longer have to face a buffering screen when watching TV online or video calling their loved ones miles away.

Greater online connectivity means greater productivity and prosperity across our area, and I will keep pushing for the great progress we have made to continue to completion.