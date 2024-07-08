A father feels proud after completing a muddy challenge in memory of his son who was stillborn earlier this year.

On Saturday (July 6) Dave Evans, from Grantham, alongside thousands of others competed in Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle.

Dave was raising money for 4Louis, a charity that helped his family after his son Jude was stillborn in April of this year.

Dave at the finish line of Tough Mudder.

Dave said: “The course was a lot harder than I thought but everybody there helped each other on the obstacles.

“It made me feel so proud to raise money for the charity and in Jude’s name so proud.

Dave was 'proud' to have done the challenge.

As expected Dave got very muddy!

“Also, to see Kelly’s face at the end and how proud she was made so happy.

“It was a mixture of emotions but to see Kelly smile was everything as really has been so strong and amazing since we lost Jude and looking after Harley.

Dave tackling of the many Tough Mudder obstacles.

Dave is ready for next year's challenge!

“The medal I got was for Kelly as well, what an amazing woman me and the boys have in everything she does.

“It was such an emotional day but I will be doing it again next year for the charity for sure.”

Tough Mudder took place over Saturday and Sunday (July 7), where brave contestants took part in the obstacle course.

Matthew Brookes, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: “We were thrilled to welcome thousands of enthusiasts over the weekend at Tough Mudder Midlands 2024.

You are guaranteed to get very muddy in Tough Mudder.

“Belvoir Castle was transformed into a haven for those looking to test their limits, as stunning landscapes and challenging terrain combined with our most iconic obstacles.

“This year, we invited participants to embrace the beauty of the challenge by conquering their fears by working together to create unforgettable memories in the true spirit of Tough Mudder.”

The ice challenge is now for the faint hearted.

Help is always offered by others at Tough Mudder.

You are guaranteed to get very muddy in Tough Mudder.

A battle while running and getting shocked!

Smiles while people tackled the obstacles.

Balance is key.

Help was all around at Tough Mudder.

Tough Mudder is a challenge not for the faint hearted! Photo: Tough Mudder

