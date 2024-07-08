Grantham father ‘proud’ after competing in Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle in memory of son Jude
A father feels proud after completing a muddy challenge in memory of his son who was stillborn earlier this year.
On Saturday (July 6) Dave Evans, from Grantham, alongside thousands of others competed in Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle.
Dave was raising money for 4Louis, a charity that helped his family after his son Jude was stillborn in April of this year.
Dave said: “The course was a lot harder than I thought but everybody there helped each other on the obstacles.
“It made me feel so proud to raise money for the charity and in Jude’s name so proud.
“Also, to see Kelly’s face at the end and how proud she was made so happy.
“It was a mixture of emotions but to see Kelly smile was everything as really has been so strong and amazing since we lost Jude and looking after Harley.
“The medal I got was for Kelly as well, what an amazing woman me and the boys have in everything she does.
“It was such an emotional day but I will be doing it again next year for the charity for sure.”
Tough Mudder took place over Saturday and Sunday (July 7), where brave contestants took part in the obstacle course.
Matthew Brookes, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: “We were thrilled to welcome thousands of enthusiasts over the weekend at Tough Mudder Midlands 2024.
“Belvoir Castle was transformed into a haven for those looking to test their limits, as stunning landscapes and challenging terrain combined with our most iconic obstacles.
“This year, we invited participants to embrace the beauty of the challenge by conquering their fears by working together to create unforgettable memories in the true spirit of Tough Mudder.”
